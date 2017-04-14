Now that their divorce is officially underway, Ben Affleck is ready to change up his surroundings.

Since he and Jennifer Garner separated in June 2015, the actor has been living in the family guesthouse in Pacific Palisades, Calif. That's about to change. TMZ reported on April 14 that Ben is planning to move out of the guesthouse and into his own place.

Ben, the site said, will get a place near Jen's because they want to keep the kids together and the parents close. Ben has reportedly found a place he likes that fits that criteria, but no deal is done yet.

The couple's three kids -- Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 -- have been living with Jen in the main home through their parent's separation.

Meanwhile, one day after the couple's official divorce documents were submitted, a source told People magazine said Ben and Jen are still "figuring out what to do" about their future living arrangements.

"For now, they are all living together. One thing they agree on — the kids will stay at the family house," People's source said. "Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It's all about what's best for them."

And despite the divorce news, it's just a "normal day" for the family, a second source told the mag, adding that they all stayed in on April 13 when news broke.

"The kids went to school as usual, Jen and Ben took turns with drop-off and pick-up," the second said. "Ben spent alone time with Violet after school. They went for ice cream in Santa Monica."

The divorce is incredibly amicable. Reports reveal the duo will likely use a mediator rather than a judge. There was no prenup, reported TMZ, but money isn't expected to be a factor as the former couple is reportedly nearly finished negotiating a financial settlement. In their paperwork, they both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their three kids. Neither of them has asked for spousal support.