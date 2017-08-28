Blake Lively turned 30 years old over the weekend, but she joked on Instagram that she was "going to lie and tell everyone I'm turning 30 every week." Any why not, she scored quite a haul!

The actress took to Instagram on Aug. 27, two days after her big day, to give a shout out to everyone who sent her well wishes. Her post, though, was hilarious in that she also showed off everything she got for her birthday.

Last gratuitous bday post: Thank you to everyone who sent me treats and made my day SO SPECIAL!!! Love you all. And to all my friends who didn't, you're dead to me. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

"Last gratuitous bday post: Thank you to everyone who sent me treats and made my day SO SPECIAL!!!," she wrote alongside the heavily Photoshopped image. "Love you all. And to all my friends who didn't, you're dead to me."

In the image, the actress can be seen alongside cupcakes, cakes, cookies, balloons, flowers and sparklers.

That's one sweet birthday... literally!

Blake seemed to be reveling in her birthday activities, which included dinner with her girlfriends, including Anna Kendrick and jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

"My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late," she wrote of the dinner photo.

My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Not at dinner was Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, who is currently filming "Deadpool 2" in Canada. Still, Ryan didn't forget about the celebration, but he kept things lighthearted while hilariously trolling his wife on her birthday.

On Aug. 25, the actor took to Instagram to wish his adoring wife a happy birthday. In doing so, he intentionally cropped her out of the photo!

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," Ryan wrote alongside a photo of himself with more than half of Blake's face cropped out.

Ryan, of course, is well known to flex his funny bone on social media, and nothing is off limits.

Blake recently told Glamour that Ryan's posts about their children -- James, 2, and Ines, 11 months -- are usually falsified.

Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"He may as well work for the Enquirer," she said. "When he says 'my daughter,' he's never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He'll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff."