Just last week Brad Pitt revealed to GQ magazine that he quit drinking six months ago. Turns out, he could have had some professional help in getting to that step.

According to a report in the New York Post's Page Six, following his high-profile split with Angelina Jolie, the "Allied" actor went to a "special VIP facility" to treatment. The place is in Los Angeles and is very discreet about its clientele.

Once in the meetings, Brad was involved in "intense" group and one-on-one meetings about his issues, a source told The Post. The secretive rehab was reportedly set up by a wealthy person who once got help for substance abuse and wanted to return the favor and help others who suffered from similar things.

"He has used this time for a lot of self-reflection, self-improvement," a source said.

In his far-ranging interview with GQ, Brad didn't mention rehab, but did speak openly about his use of alcohol and drugs -- he also mentioned that he's seeing a therapist.

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or [smoked marijuana,] or something," he told the mag, adding that drugs and alcohol were "pacifiers" that allowed him to keep "running from feelings."

Once he and Angelina started a family, he gave up drugs, but kept drinking.

"But even this last year, you know —things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much," he said. "It's just become a problem."

When he revealed that he hadn't had a drink in six months, he said, "I've got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that's part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."