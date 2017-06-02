Brandy Norwood lost consciousness on a flight that was about to depart early June 2, causing paramedics to rush to the scene and administer help.

FayesVision/WENN.com

TMZ reported that Brandy was on a Delta flight, leaving Los Angeles and headed to New York City, when the medical incident occurred. The report said that "before the plane pulled out of the gate Brandy lost consciousness and passengers and flight attendants scrambled to help her."

The singer was promptly attended to by Los Angeles paramedics and was taken off the plane. She regained consciousness on the jetway.

Michael Bezjian / Getty Images North America

The cause of the medical episode isn't known. Sources told TMZ that Brandy was stable and taken the hospital.

In late May, there was speculation that Brandy may be pregnant.

Brandy is scheduled to be in Atlanta on June 3 for the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo.