Bristol Palin's husband has just won the award for best brother-in-law ever.

To celebrate Piper Palin's upcoming 16th birthday, Dakota Meyer bought her a car. Yes, a car.

"Can't thank @dakotameyer0317 enough for the best early birthday present ever!!! #bestbrotherinlaw," Piper, who turns 16 on March 19, captioned a shot of her in front of new white Toyota parked in the Alaskan snow.

Bristol also raved about her man while sharing a similar picture of her little sis in front of the car.

"When your husband has the biggest heart in the world 😍 spoiled @piper.p!!! #almost16 #donttellmydad," Bristol captioned the image.

Dakota is known for his lavish gifts. To celebrate the 8th birthday of his stepson, Tripp, a few months ago, the former Marine bought him a snow mobile.

"First big sled ❄️ most spoiled by @dakotameyer0317," Bristol said of the gift, while sharing a pic of her son on the new camouflaged ride.

Dakota can start saving up for a future lavish gift, as well, as Bristol is pregnant with their second child together. They already share 1-year-old daughter Sailor Grace. Bristol has her son Tripp Johnston, 7, from a previous relationship.

On Dec. 9, the couple announced their latest baby news.

"So excited!!," she captioned an image of her and Dakota kissing, while she and Tripp held up a sign that read "Baby Meyer Spring 2017."

"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding," the couple then told "Entertainment Tonight." "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"

In mid-February, Bristol she was in her last trimester while sharing a full-length selfie with her baby bump showing.