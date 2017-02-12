Britney Spears, 35, took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to share a vacation photo with her two sons, having some much needed fun in the sun.

"Family time," she wrote next to the cute jacuzzi pic with Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10 -- whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Family time ☀️ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

The "Slumber Party" singer was finally able to relax a little bit after her niece Maddie Aldridge, 8, was released from the hospital a day earlier, following a scary ATV accident at the beginning of the month.

Her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter had been in critical condition at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans since Feb. 5.

Maddie had gotten stuck underwater for close to two minutes when her bike went off course and crashed into a pond during a day out on her stepfather Jaime Watson's property in Kentwood, Louisiana.

"The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting," the police report read.

Thankfully, Britney was able to share the good news of her homecoming on Instagram, calling the situation a "miracle."

Thankfully, Britney was able to share the good news of her homecoming on Instagram, calling the situation a "miracle."

Just a little while later, she began posting photos from a family vacay with her boys, including a video of their fabulous tropical villa.

Just a little while later, she began posting photos from a family vacay with her boys, including a video of their fabulous tropical villa.

The pop star deserves some down time with her loved ones following such a frightening experience.