"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa can't catch a break on Instagram these days.

Some people voiced disapproval over a photo Christina posted on March 24, which showed her daughter, Taylor, 6 with a group of friends playing in and around the family's outdoor hot tub as her son, Brayden, 1, watched along at the edge of the pool.

"Our first slumber party!!" she wrote. "6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun ... @caraclarknutrition ... love you always *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it's cali people it's what we do*"

One angry mommy-shamer @luvmyhub3 decided to voice her objection to the scene with the comment: "No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!"

Christina solely replied to this user, "OMG 1. It's a beach entry if he fell in it's only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It's not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your "concern" aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this .....!!!!"

Other comments included, "Is she serious? There's water on the pool deck! What mom allows water on the pool deck?" But for every naysayer, there are equally as many people supporting Christina. One user came to her defense saying, "People need to live their own lives and leave this family alone!" "Don't pay attention to ignorant people," another user wrote.

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶 Click link in my bio!! 👙🍩 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Christina was also criticized over her parenting style earlier this week when she posted a photo posing with her daughter in matching purple bikinis for an L*Space swimwear ad. But in this case, most users swapped mommy-shaming for body-shaming. Although, again, positivity prevailed in her comments and many users came to her defense! "Both gorgeous girls!! Haters gonna hate, but it's a better decision to celebrate!" one wrote. "Folks complaining just jealous. Period," said another.