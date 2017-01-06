Ciara's baby daddy Future can rest easier today now that she's dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against him.

TMZ is reporting that on Friday, Jan. 6, Mrs. Russell Wilson filed legal docs in Georgia to end her case.

The documents say the case has been dismissed "with prejudice," which means she can't refile it.

The website says that Ciara wasn't paid off to end the case, and it also claims that Ciara and Future have likely reached an agreement on custody of 2-year-old baby Future.

The case was initially filed in February after Future did a radio interview, accusing Ciara of being a bad mom. He also used his social media to blast her and her then-boyfriend, now-husband Russell Wilson. Ciara also once said she feared Future would kill Russell.

In court documents, she highlighted multiple times her ex bashed her and Russell in interviews and on social media.

The pregnant singer claimed that Future was dragging their names through the mud to promote his own music.

In the suit, Ciara called out Future for a radio interview in which he discussed a paparazzi photo of Russell pushing Ciara and Future's son, also named Future, in his stroller. During the interview, Future said, "She probably set him up. You letting them catch that photo. Leave my son out of all the publicity stunts."

The songstress also demanded that her ex's nasty tweets be deleted, and asked a judge to order him to refrain from saying anything about family matters regrading their son in future tweets.

In October 2016, a judge sided with Future in their volatile defamation and slander lawsuit, saying that his mean-spirited tweets are hardly enough to prove damage. In the ruling, the judge said that Ciara needed to offer up more concrete evidence pertaining to how Future's vicious words hurt her career.