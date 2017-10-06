Courtney Stodden built a small empire on personifying herself as a somewhat flippant, media-craving teen bride. While she was, indeed, a teen bride, nothing else about her public facade is real, she says.

"I pretended to be something I'm not: the blond, ditzy, sexy … underneath it, if you strip all that back, that's not who I am," she told Page Six.

The "real" Courtney, she says, is "completely vulnerable. I'm really sensitive. I'm actually a huge dork and a geek. I love to read, and it's completely opposite of the persona I've created. I'm not that blond image at all."

She's now trying to basically rebrand herself and she's busy "rediscovering who I am because I lost myself in that whole image for a while."

Courtney made headlines in 2011 when she famously married Doug Hutchison -- She was 16, and he was 51. In February 2017, she confirmed that they had split. She told Page Six that her need to mature was a reason for the split.

"He came to accept the fact that I needed to grow, and I appreciate that he had the knowledge and respect and love just to let me go," she said. "It's very sensitive, but it got volatile there for a little bit but we're at a point now where we talk and he's still there for me and I'm there for him."

Still, she doesn't regret her marriage.

"Honestly, I don't know what I'd do without that support [now] because he's been there for me ever since I was a teenager, basically," she said.