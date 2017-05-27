Nyle DiMarco, who charmed audiences (and Tyra Banks!) while winning Cycle 22 "America's Next Top Model" in 2015 before going on to win Season 22 of "Dancing With the Stars" the following year, is outraged at a recent skit on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Gregory Pace / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The gorgeous male model, who is deaf and very active in bringing awareness to the deaf community, is angry about a segment during which Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Foxx performed fake sign-language on camera.

Nyle claims the insensitive gestures mocked deaf people, and can't believe that portion of the show aired on television. He took to Twitter, tweeting directly at the two celebrities, to voice his anger.

Byron Cohen / ABC / .

"It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language. Everything is in gibberish," Nyle tweeted to Jamie Foxx, including a video of the offensive segment.

"How was this allowed? Where's the cultural sensitivity. Not comedy when you make fun of others." Nyle then tweeted at Jamie, Jimmy Fallon and the show's Twitter accounts, regarding the way the two stars used fake hand movements meant to symbolize actual sign-language while going to a commercial break.

The deaf community is certainly no laughing matter to Nyle. The star started his own non-profit organization, The Nyle DiMarco Foundation, back in 2016, which provides access to resources for deaf children and their families. He is also a spokesperson for the group LEAD-K, Language Equality and Acquisition for Deaf Kids, and also helped contribute to an app that helps teach American Sign-Language, The ASL App.