This seems like a never-ending saga, doesn't it? Dean McDermott's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustice, is claiming that the actor has once again stopped paying his required child support, all while continuing to go on lavish vacations.

The Blast obtained court documents in which Mary claims that Dean has skipped his last three child support payments.

Dean and Mary share 18-year-old son Jack. In her court filing, she said that he is supposed to receive $750 every other week from her ex, but he fail to pay up on Sept. 1, Sept. 15 and Oct. 1.

"Dean has stopped paying again. In the last 6 weeks he has been on 2 luxurious vacations, Iceland & The Four Seasons in Punta Mita," she wrote in her paperwork, The Blast said. "He resides in a 2 million [dollar] estate paid by his mother-in-law Candy Spelling and he has no impetus to work. He owes over [$100,000] moving forward and I believe he has no intention of paying."

She continued, "He bounces my son's university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills while he shops visibly and throws lavish parties for his other 5 children."

This is hardly new territory for either of them. According to a Sept. 2 report from Page Six, Tori Spelling's husband has missed multiple installments in his back child support and alimony agreement.

Back in March, Dean narrowly avoided jail time for failing to meet his obligations. He faced eight counts of contempt of court for failing to pay thousands of dollars in support going back to last October. He was read his Miranda rights before his ex withdrew the complaint (they privately worked out a new payment plan at the last minute).

Back in August 2015, Dean was also served papers after Mary Jo claimed he owed a significant amount of money for back child support for Jack, then 16.

"It's crazy that all this is over $1,500 [a month]. He could get a job at the Gap and pay that off every month," an insider told Page Six.

Dean, however, denied that the drama was over back child support. He took to the comments section of an Aug. 31 Instagram post to tell fans it's over delinquent alimony.

"My ex says it was for child support to make me look bad. I never missed a child support payment, and I paid for 12 years of private school and now I'm paying for his college and his rent," Dean wrote. "They don't mention that in the news now do they... There are 2 sides to every story. Unfortunately they don't tell my side."

Tori and Dean have made headlines for their financial troubles in recent years. In addition to Dean's support issues, he and Tori have failed to pay back taxes and have been sued by multiple creditors over unpaid credit card debts and bank loans.

In April, Page Six reported that the IRS had drained the couple's bank accounts, adding that in 2016, the couple were hit with a lien over $707,487.30 in unpaid federal taxes for their 2014 bill alone.

A source close to Dean told Page Six that he warned his ex his August payment would be late and that he made a payment on Sept. 1.

"It's not like it came out of left field," said the insider. "It was late because Dean was paying their son Jack's first-month rent, security deposit and several other college expenses, which Mary Jo would not contribute to."

On Aug. 19, Dean posted an Instagram photo of himself surrounded by purchases from Ikea he said were for Jack. "Getting Jack set up for College. Thank god for #ikea but it almost killed me!!! Now I have to set it all up!! I've definitely earned some #swedishmeatballs," he joked.

Amid Dean's money woes, he and Tori recently vacationed with their five kids at the luxurious Four Seasons resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, with both of them posting photos from the trip.

"#selfielife in @fspuntamita #familyvacation #canwemovehere?" Tori captioned a pic of their whole brood on Sept. 1.

Just last month, he and Tori vacationed in Iceland, as well, although that time it appeared that the children weren't there.

In sharing an image from Iceland, Tori hinted that more travel may be in the future, writing, "I've really turned over a new leaf 🍃 this year and have decided I want to show my kids how amazing living a fearless (yet smart & thoughtfully cautious) life can be!"