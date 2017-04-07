Idris Elba may soon be drinking his martinis shaken, not stirred.

The actor will soon star in the film "Guerrilla," which was directed by Oscar winner John Ridley. While speaking to BBC Radio One, John seemed to let the cat out of the bag when he indicated that Idris will star as James Bond.

"Idris is pretty much becoming a national treasure for every country. We couldn't have done it without him," John said of his film. "It was a pleasure, he's a gentleman. I can't wait to see him as James Bond quite frankly."

The actor, though, didn't totally dismiss John's comments.

"Oh my god, I have no idea why he said that," Idris said. "That's another six months of the rumor, oh well."

In an interview last year with Hello! US, Idris said any chatter of him playing James Bond is "all rumor-ville."

"I'm not speaking to the James Bond people, and they're not speaking to me," he said.

For nearly two years, speculation has run rampant about who will take over the iconic role. Some of the names that have rumored to be in the running include Idris, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Damian Lewis. There was even an online campaign for Gillian Anderson to become the first female Bond.

This past week, another name came to the forefront, Daniel Craig, who has played Bond in the last four films (late last year there was speculation that he could come back). Several recent reports out of the United Kingdom said Daniel is in serious talks to return, which would be a bit of a surprise based on his previous comments about the role.

During an interview with Time Out Magazine in October 2015, Daniel was asked if he would be interested in another Bond film.

"Now? I'd rather … slash my wrists," he said. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."