Troubled rapper DMX has entered into a rehab facility in New England, as was expected.

Rick Davis / Splash News

The news comes a week after reports indicated that a judge let X off of house arrest but under the criteria that he goes to an inpatient rehab center.

"House arrest wasn't working for me, so I made the decision to do something positive and better for myself," he said, according to TMZ.

While getting treatment, he said he's still working on music. "My pen is still to the paper and I'm in Beast Mode," he said.

Rick Davis / Splash News

The rapper's manager told the website that DMX is making "great progress" in rehab.

In early August, DMX was put on house arrest for tax evasion. Last week, though, a judge signed off on a deal that got him off of house arrest, paving the way so that he could enter rehab.

On July 13, the "Rough Ryders Anthem" rapper was arrested and charged with 14 counts of tax evasion. On July 14, he pled not guilty to the charges and posted a $500,000 bail. One of the conditions of bail is that he has to stay clean.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

In the charging documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said DMX had concealed his income for several years and owed the federal government about $2 million. The feds allege that X avoided bank accounts and used surrogates to hide his money. He also lived mostly on cash.

During a court hearing for the case in August, X dodged a bullet after he not only showed up to a court hearing 30 minutes late, but he also failed four drug tests for marijuana and cocaine.

The rapper has had a long self-admitted history of drug abuse. This is his second trip to rehab this year -- he previously went to rehab in April.