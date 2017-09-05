In late August, a story went viral about a 10-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother's life after finding him facedown in a pool. The heroic boy, Jacob O'Connor, began administering CPR, something he learned while watching Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "San Andreas."

The Rock finally met the pint-sized hero after flying Jacob to Vancouver.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool," Dwayne captioned a photo or his looking particularly beaten. "I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. 😂. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero."

The actor also posted a photo of him and the boy's mom sharing a moment.

"Big Rock hugs for mama Christa O'Connor. As you can imagine, she's so proud of her son and even more, so grateful to have her boys. She told me that at first she wondered 'Wait, I am just calling Jacob a hero because I'm a proud mom and he's my son? Then I said, no wait.. he IS a real hero for saving his brother's life'. Amen. He sure is," he wrote.

He added, "Thank you so much Christa for flying out to Vancouver to allow us to meet you and your boys, Jacob and Gavin. We had a blast and grateful to have you on our set. #OConnorFamily #ProudMama."

Larry Marano / REX/Shutterstock

Finally, Dwayne had a sweet surprise for Jacob, his brother Gavin, and their mom, leading them to the candy and desserts section of the "Skyscraper" set.

"Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE," he said. "Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain't me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family. #OnSet #RockWonka #OConnorFamily #SugarRush🍫."