Exes Amber Heard and Elon Musk meet for platonic lunch.

It would seem that the actress and Tesla founder's romantic relationship was back on after the two were spotted enjoying a rendezvous together in Los Angeles on Thursday.

However, despite the meeting, Heard, 31, and Musk, 46, have not gotten back together, reports People magazine.

"They sat next to each other, but were not affectionate," a source told People, adding, "They seemed to have a somber conversation."

And another insider told the magazine that the get-together was nothing more than just that, as there didn't appear to be any signs of a rekindling.

The People source also added that "they're definitely not back together, but have seen each other a couple times as friends."

The meeting went down at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, where the pair were seen chatting while combing through a copy of none other than a GQ magazine boasting Heard on the cover!

Amber looked really good for the meetup, rocking snakeskin boots, a hipster-chic bolero hat, red neckerchief, and black vest over a long white, flowing dress. While, as if he was attending something a little more somber, the electric car billionaire opted for all black.

According to a People source, they ended the romance due to busy schedules, however this is not the first time the couple, who broke up back in August, have been spotted together since. They were seen with each other in Australia just days after the news first hit of their split.