Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.

Brian To / WENN

In pleading guilty, he likely shaved off many years from his prison sentence, TMZ said.

In May, Mark was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of child porn after cops found more than 50,000 images of child pornography and child erotica on his personal computer.

On Oct. 4, TMZ said that the former "Glee" star agreed to make restitution to the victims, which is $50,000 per victim.

FayesVision / WENN

Mark had been facing up to 20 years in prison because of the crime, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a four-to-seven-year sentence, with 20 years of supervised release in exchange for the guilty plea.

Court record show that the deal was agreed upon on Sept. 30.

Despite the recommendation, a judge will have the final say on Mark's sentence.

At the time of his arrest, it was reported that an ex-girlfriend tipped off authorities to the contents of Mark's computer.