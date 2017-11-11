At 35, actress Jessica Biel doesn't seem to be slowing down, successfully acting, producing and managing her busy Hollywood life with husband and pop icon Justin Timberlake...but coupled with the huge responsibility of raising a child, the star admits that things can sometimes be taxing.

REX/Shutterstock

While life may seem simpler behind the glitz and glamour, Biel recently revealed that she faces some very real struggles when juggling two-year-old son, Silas, with her mega-star husband.

While chatting with the The Daily Telegraph, the actress opened up about motherhood, saying, "this might sound really terrible, but it's the truth. Having a child, I have never experienced more emotions in all my life, anger being one of them."

@justintimberlake / Instagram

This comes on the heels of her successful new Netflix series, "The Sinner," of which she executive produces and stars.

In the eight episode show, based on the novel by Petra Hammesfahr, Biel plays a mother who murders a person on a family outing, but cannot remember exactly why. The show has garnered quite a following and has been subsequently picked up for a second season.

Getty Images North America

Biel spoke to Marie Claire magazine back in August, of the great challenges she's faced as a new mother: "These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it's very clear that it's your life now revolving around this dude," she explained to the magazine. "I'm not that person who feels like, 'Oh, my whole life changes for my kid,' but it does."

She also touched on co-parenting with Timberlake, telling the magazine, "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things."

Getty Images

Biel, who first became known to fans when she starred as older sister Mary Camden on WB's family drama, "7th Heaven," which ran for 10 seasons, would later go on to major film success with roles in films like, "The Illusionist," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and many more.

The beautiful, tall and talented starlet, who recently moved with Timberlake and their son, from Los Angeles to NYC, is quite proud of the show, adding, "There have been so many times in my career that I can say, 'I don't feel terribly proud about this thing' or 'I didn't really like the project'," she said to The Telegraph. "But with this particular one, it's so nice to do something that you're genuinely proud of."