Harry Styles is being praised after he stopped his show in mid-concert when he saw a fan having a panic attack.

The former One Directioner was performing "Just a little Bit of Your Heart" at London's Eventim Apollo when he saw a girl near the front struggling.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

"Is everyone OK? You still with me? Do you want to help her up?," he told the crowd. "If everyone could give her some space. If everyone could chill for one second, we'll get some people."

The girl was pulled over the barrier and treated by medical personnel.

After that, the girl took to Twitter to praise Harry and describe the ordeal.

"Harry Styles stopped his entire show because I got crushed and then watched me being pulled over the barrier," she tweeted, according to The Sun. "That was one of the most horrendous panic attack's I've ever had like even the medics were terrified of the state I was in."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She continued to fangirl over Harry.

"I was literally in the worst state that all I remember was Harry looking at me," she wrote. "I feel like s**t but I'm so grateful to harry for having such a pure heart and stopping the show to get security to help me...

She added. "Also sooooo grateful to the girls around me who realized what was happening and screamed for security... Honestly Harry Styles is so talented, all his songs are bops and he's an absolute angel."