Hilary Duff and her ex Matthew Koma have rekindled their flame.

E! News reported on Oct. 6 that the duo is back together. The duo dated for a few months before breaking up in March.

Fans were tipped off to the their rekindled romance when Hilary posted images from her recent 30th birthday party to her Instagram page. Matthew was in a few of the snaps.

#tbt to my most favorite birthday ever!!! #thisis30 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

He also shared an image of the two of them at her birthday party looking very coupley. He captioned the Instagram pic, "#tBt birthday girl."

#tBt birthday girl A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

"Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News of the musician. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off."

While Hilary and Matthew have not commented publicly on their relationship status, a second insider confirmed the romance to E!

"He took her on a romantic dinner date for her birthday, bought her a guitar, and was at her 30th birthday party," the source said. "Her friends and family really adore Matthew. Hilary also wants to get in the studio with Matthew and they have had a working relationship."