Good news for Hilary Duff's ex, Mike Comrie. TMZ is reporting that the former NHL player's rape case has been rejected.

Mike was being investigated for an altercation that took place back in February 2017. After inviting two women back to his home, one of the women later went to police and accused him of rape.

During the event in question, the woman in question reportedly watched Mike take the first woman into his bedroom. Once they were finished, that woman left, and the accuser explained she had consensual sex that then turned into a second nonconsensual sexual act.

Prosecutors in the case have rejected the case, claiming there was reasonable doubt as to whether the accuser consented to that second sexual act. This is largely due to the fact that investigators revealed that after the nonconsensual act, the accuser showered and then "engaged in another consensual sex act with Comrie," according to TMZ.

After that act, the accuser says things got rough, Mike slapped her and she started recording audio on her phone. In said recording, she accuses him of sexual assault.

Police obtained that recording, and those that heard the audio say the tape reveals that Mike was definitely intoxicated, but that he also insists the accuser consented to the acts.

The LAPD announced that the 36-year-old was under investigation for rape shortly after the events took place back in February.

The incident occurred one year after his divorce from Hilary was finalized, after a 2015 filing. The two married back in 2010, and share 5-year-old son Luca together.