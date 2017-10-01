Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest.

A funeral for the Playboy founder, who died at 91 on Sept. 27, took place on Saturday, Sept. 30, three days after his passing, TMZ reports.

It was a small, ultra-private affair held at noon on Sept. 30 at Los Angeles' Westwood Village Memorial Park.

Only Hef's four kids -- Christie, David, Cooper and Marston -- plus his third wife, Crystal Harris, and some Playboy staffers were in attendance, Playboy sources told TMZ.

In 1992, Hef spent $75,000 to purchase the crypt to the left of the vault where Marilyn Monroe -- Playboy's first cover girl -- was entombed in 1962. The marble crypt is now his final resting place.

As TMZ previously reported, Hef made sure before his death that his widow, Crystal, 31, would be taken care of.

She controls a trust that owns a 5,900-square-foot Hollywood Hills home purchased in 2013.

A source familiar with Hef's estate plan told TMZ that the publishing mogul also left Crystal $5 million as part of a prenuptial agreement they signed before their wedding on New Year's Eve 2012.

As for the world-famous Playboy Mansion? It will now be transferred to new owner Daren Metropoulos, who bought the estate in August 2016 for $100 million with the stipulation that Hef would continue to live there until his death.

Daren -- heir to the Chef Boyardee, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Bumble Bee tuna fortunes -- lives next door and plans to combine his estate with the Playboy property.

Hef's four kids might, however, have to wait to get the bulk of their inheritance: TMZ reported on Oct. 1 that there were strings attached when Hugh sold Playboy Enterprises in 2011 and maintained a 35 percent minority ownership.

"Under the deal, Playboy Enterprises has one year from the time of Hef's death to buy back his shares, assuming his estate and Playboy can reach an agreement. If they can't, after one year Hef's 35 percent interest is up for grabs -- the highest bidder gets it," TMZ wrote.

Insiders added that Hef's stake is expected to go for about $45 million.

Other celebrities buried at the tiny Westwood Village Memorial Park include Natalie Wood, Frank Zappa, Jackie Collins, Rodney Dangerfield, Farrah Fawcett, Eva and Zsa Zsa Gabor, Merv Griffin, Don Knotts, Burt Lancaster, Dean Martin, Walter Matthau, Roy Orbison, Doris Roberts and more.