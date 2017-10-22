Five days after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Jason Aldean -- who was in the middle of performing when the first shots were fired -- did a rendition of Tom Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live."

Getty Images

Now, that song will help raise money for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, which claimed the lives of 58 people on Oct. 2. It was first made available for purchase on Oct. 19 on iTunes and appeared on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. Jason's rep explained that all proceeds from the song will benefit the Direct Impact Fund.

"This week, we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," Jason said on the Oct. 7 episode. "Like everyone, I'm struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends -- they're all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you and we hurt with you. But you can be sure we're going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way, because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable."

When Jason performed the song, it was partially to pay tribute to the rocker who died that week but also to show that there was resiliency in the country even after such a tragedy.