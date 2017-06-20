Bring on the breadsticks! Three years ago, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard stood at an altar exchanging vows in Arkansas. Now, three years later, they went the Italian route.

The "Counting On" stars celebrated their wedding anniversary on June 19 at Olive Garden.

Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

"Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity," Derick wrote, referring to the theme park in Missouri. "I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary."

One day earlier, Jill shared a fun father's day image of Derick with their 2-year-old son Israel on a ride at the amusement park.

Happy Father's Day @derickdillard you're the best papa! Israel doesn't even know how blessed he is! Love you babe! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

"Happy Father's Day @derickdillard you're the best papa! Israel doesn't even know how blessed he is!," she wrote. "Love you babe!"

In July, the duo is set to welcome their second child, a boy who will be named Samuel Scott Dillard.

"Children really are a wonderful blessing from God," the pair told People magazine. "Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"

Jill added that when it comes to parenting, "You learn things as you go along. We're far from mastering any skill of parenting, but we do pick up on little tips here and there from Derick's mom, my mom. We're always asking questions of other people."

D Dipasupil / Getty Images North America

In 2014 after tying the knot, Jill told ABC that she wanted a big family, much like the large family she grew up in.

"Both of us want as many kids as God will give us," she said. "My parents have kept popping them out so we'll see how [our] fertility is! We'll just see what God brings along and it's exciting."