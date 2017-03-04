Julianne Hough dons a white bikini for star-studded bachelorette party
Wedding bells will be ringing any day now for Julianne Hough! The "Dancing with the Stars" alum -- who accepted a marriage proposal from NHL pro Brooks Laich in August 2015 after less than two years as a couple -- is currently celebrating her bachelorette party with a trip to the Caribbean aboard a Celebrity Cruises luxury liner. And it's quite the A-list affair!
Among the stars who joined the dancer-actress for her last hurrah as a single woman are longtime BFF Nina Dobrev, Cindy Crawfrod, Kris Jenner and Aaron Paul's missus, Lauren Parsekian.
Julianne took to Instagram on March 3 to show off her bikini bod in a group photo with her girls on the beach -- and her hashtag game was strong!
"#JulesBEACHelorette #BitchinB4TheHitchin #HastaLaVistaHough #TheFinalHoughrrah #TheLastFlingB4TheRing #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BeachCrew Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party! 🏖🏝👙 Photo Credit: @Nina 💋," she wrote in the caption.
The bride-to-be donned yet another two-piece in a video she posted of herself goofing off with the former star of "The Vampire Diaries."
"Beach please 🏼These girls DEFINITELY know how to have fun. @nina 👯👩❤️👩👙🏝☀️😍❤ #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich 💋," captioned Julianne.
The star choreographer also posted a Boomerang video showing off her massive squad, which she captioned, "Tips to the tots. Words of wisdom from those who have traveled to those of us about to embark on this exciting new journey. #TitBits @shellibird1 @ritawilson @cindycrawford @krisjenner #missy #andrea #cindy @nina @kristysowin @laurenpaul8 @mollymaethomps @anitapatrickson @riawna @morganbeau @jodikuntz @milissasears @marriannhough @katherineh82 @marabethpoole @shareewise @arielle @ziahcolon #lylamaethompson."
But it wasn't all fun and beachside hangs. The crew also made time to hit the gym.
"Gotta work on the bikini bod when you go on a BEACHelorette. #JuliannesBeaches," Nina captioned a Boomerang video of the whole group in the gym.
Later in the evening, Julianne donned a white dress while getting a lift from her girls.
"#WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich 💋," she captioned yet another group shot.
But even after all that, the party had just started.
On March 4, Julianne returned to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the middle of a "brunette babe sandwich" with her assistant, Kristy Sowin, and her bestie.
The bride-to-be also shared a shot of herself sipping coffee in her pajamas while enjoying the scenery.
"Good morning ☀️," she wrote in the caption.
