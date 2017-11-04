Thursday night Kendall Jenner celebrated her big twenty-two (her actual birthday was the next day, Nov. 3) with a family gathering at Los Angeles restaurant Petit Taqueria.

According to a People source, the famous reality family hosted what was for them a private affair with less than 50 guests. The list included of course Kendall's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, as well as mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall's new beau Blake Griffin.

The ambiance was set with a Dia De Los Muertos theme lit by candles with gold and black balloons - and, People reports, a traditional Kardashian photo booth.

Following a speech by Baldwin, honoring her best friend, everyone sang happy birthday before Kendall ended the night's festivities by smashing and busting open a piñata filled with candy, People's source added.

People also reported that Griffin and Kendall were happy and smiling during the night, enjoying the party, dancing to the tunes along with the rest of the party people.

While it is known that Kris and Caitlyn have a complicated past together, the People source said it was a drama-free night and that "Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine. They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall."

"Kendall was in a great mood," continued the People source. "Everyone had fun."

The next day the celebration continued with both Kris and Kim taking to their Twitter accounts to share heartfelt messages about Kendall.

"Happy birthday @Kendalljenner. My sweet sister I love you so much!!!" Kardashian West tweeted next to a spicy photo of Kendall and Kylie teasingly giving "the bird" to the photographers at the 2017 Met Ball.

Kris joined in the tribute to the birthday girl by tweeting some fun shots of days past writing, "Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!! You are one of a kind, my angel, and I am so proud of the woman you are."

Mom continued her praise of her daughter with even more positive tweets.

"Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul," she continued. "It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can't wait to see what's in store for you. Your future is so bright!!"

"I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKendall #proudmama #mybeauty," she added.

People also updated on the relationship between Griffin and Jenner as it has heated up in the last month, where the pair stepped out for a double date with sister Kylie and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott for some seasonal fun at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood.

Jenner was also spotted cheering for her man at a Clippers vs. Lakers game on Oct. 19.

"She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive 'swagger,' " an insider source gushed to People. "They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend."

The People source added: "She's always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn't necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up. She is for sure enjoying dating him."