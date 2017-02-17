Technically speaking, Kate Hudson is not interested in your digital game.

The actress was chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, Feb. 17, when the topic of dating and love and was brought up. The talk show host asked Kate if she'd ever turn to dating apps to find love.

"What's crazy is that there's a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, 'Oh, maybe,'" she said, but finally added that apps aren't her cup of tea.

"No, I can't imagine," she said. "So, you look at a guy, he's hot, and then you see his profile and you're like, 'Maybe I'll text him or maybe we'll match,' and then you start texting and then it just goes away. Like, all your girlfriends seem to maybe go to lunch and then it's like, 'What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?'"

Kate still prefers the old fashioned approach.

"I just think, why don't you just meet a guy in Starbucks?" she said. "Why don't you just go up to someone and why doesn't a guy have the guts to come up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How about we hang out?'"

The "Deepwater Horizon" actress is single, but she maintains close relationships with her exes, especially former fiance Matt Bellamy, whom she shares 5-year-old son Bingham with.

On Feb. 15, the modern family reunited (along with Matt's girlfriend) to take Bingham and 13-year-old Ryder, whom Kate shares with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, to the 21 Pilots concert in Anaheim, Calif.

"Their dads are musicians. They are used to being in that world," Kate said of her kids. "You realize that when a band or music has an impact on kids it's so huge. Every once in a while you get those glimpses of how music is so deeply impacted for kids."