Hair today, gone tomorrow. Katie Holmes is rocking a new surprise 'do!

starzfly/Bauergriffin.com

The actress was photographed on Oct. 19 at the airport sporting a new pixie cut, leaving her almost unrecognizable.

Katie had previously had shoulder-length tresses, a look she's had for the better part of the decade.

While heading from Los Angeles to New York City, Katie accessorized her new look with a black and white striped sweater, cropped blue jeans, a black purse and red loafers. Katie arrived at the airport wearing an oversized black hat and sunglasses, but her new hair style was revealed when she doffed the hat to go through airport security.

London Ent /Splash

Katie last sported a pixie cut in 2008.

It's not known exactly why she dramatically changed her hairstyle, but many suspect it could be for her role in the upcoming film "Doorman."