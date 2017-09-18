When Nicole Kidman won her Emmy award on Sunday night, Keith Urban made sure to make it a family affair.

A source told E! News that the country superstar FaceTimed the couple's daughters from backstage. He was "showing them everything" and said, "She won!"

"It was really cute," the source said, adding that Keith made sure to tell the girls he loved them.

The couple's girl's were clearly on top of their minds throughout the ceremony. After winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Nicole thanked the the cast and crew of the "Big Little Lies," but then shifted her attention to her family.

"I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path—and they have to sacrifice so much for it," she said. "So, this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf, and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this. I got something!'"

Not long after her speech, Keith and Nicole were "taking selfies" and "cuddling in the back of the VIP exit," E!'s source said.

It seems that Keith couldn't be prouder of his love. He appeared misty-eyed while she received that award. He later tweeted, "SOOOOOOO proud of you baby - and Reese and ALL the BLL family!!!!!!! - KU #Emmys."

Behind every strong woman is a strong, supportive man. #RelationshipGoals.