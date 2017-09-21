Kellan Lutz is off the market! According to Us Weekly, the actor is engaged to Brittany Gonzales.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Us Weekly reported on Sept. 21 that Kellan and Brittany, a TV host, were overheard recently discussing their upcoming nuptials.

"A woman sitting outside having breakfast shouted Kellan's name and he walked over to her with Brittany. She was congratulating them and asked them if they were getting married in New York or L.A." the source said. "They walked into the restaurant and when Brittany opened the door I could see her large engagement ring!"

Kellan and Brittany have been relatively private about their romance, but he did open up a bit about his lady love on Instagram late last year while posting an image of them holding hands.

"I've been a bit MIA from social media lately and just living life to the fullest. 2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with. The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me," Kellan wrote. "It's truly mind blowing to surrender to Him and see the blessings he has in store. Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife. I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn't know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways.

He added, "I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with. Thank you for loving me the way that you always do. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for your beautiful unconditional heart. When you know, you know!"

#WCW to this beautiful soul @brittanybg <3 Thank you God, for the best Gift ever! I've never known such happiness and it's awesome! A post shared by Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz) on May 17, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

"I am so blessed to have her in my life and so blessed that I never settled for anything less. For all of you out there looking for love, don't settle for anything less then His best," he gushed. "Your best friend is right around the corner! Trust me, I know! Thank You God!"