Kelly Osbourne is straight fire these days -- at least her hair is!

The outspoken star took to Instagram to show her 2.2 million followers that he ditched her purple-hued hair and went for a fiery new look.

Welcome to the new ME!!!!!! 🔥 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

"Welcome to the new ME!!!!!! 🔥," she captioned a photo that shows her new orange-tinted locks.

She later posted a boomerang video in which she thanked her colorist, adding, "I'm obsessed!!!!"

Thank you so much @colorbyjoshua I'm obsessed!!!! A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Her hair stylist also shared images of his famous client.

🔥🔥🔥 color by me. . . #hairpainting #fire #love A post shared by Colorist (@colorbyjoshua) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:36am PDT

A few hours before unveiling her new look, Kelly shared an image of herself at the salon, hinting that she was going to switch things up.

Ground control to major Tom!!! It's time for a change... guess what color I'm going? A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

"Ground control to major Tom!!! It's time for a change... guess what color I'm going?," she asked her fans.

It's hard to remember a recent time when Kelly wasn't sporting her lavender locks. In 2014 she told People magazine that lavender became a part of her.

H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

"Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me," she said. "I'll never be a natural girl. I'll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me 'beige.'"