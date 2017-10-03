Who could've guessed there'd be more drama in real life than on screen for the ladies of the "Sex and the City" franchise?

Kim Cattrall continued to shoot down rumors that her "diva demands" are to blame for the fact that Warner Bros. is not moving forward with a third "SATC" movie during an interview with Piers Morgan on his ITV show "Life Stories" (per DailyMail.com). She also used the platform to take a public swipe at co-star Sarah Jessica Parker!

"It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying ['no' to] for almost a year … that I'm demanding or a diva," she reportedly told Piers. "And this is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex and the City' and, specifically, Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer."

"I really think she could have been nicer," Kim echoed. "I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Despite their "issue," Kim acknowledged that things aren't all bad with SJP: "There is genuine affection and there has been over the years," she said.

But she's not exactly in touch with the "SATC" crew anymore either: "They all have children and I am 10 years older, and since specifically the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so I don't see them," Kim told Piers. "The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."

The actress also dished on how the real-life drama between herself and her co-stars has been damaging to the legacy of "Sex and the City."

"This is extenuating circumstances, and in the past, I've felt, wow, especially with the fans, I don't want to in any shape or form ruin an ideal of it, because it does stand for empowerment and it does stand for women sticking up for each other, but not always," she said.

As far as why she's not interested in moving forward with the franchise, "The answer was always no, and a respectful, firm, no," said Kim. "I never asked for any money. I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

The actress reportedly explained that she's received calls regarding a third installment in the "SATC" movie franchise sporadically since December. But she's repeatedly declined to meet with producers.

"This isn't about more money. This is not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things," she said. "This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I'm 61. It's now."

But just because she's done with the role doesn't mean she thinks the world has seen the last of Samantha Jones -- or of "Sex and the City."

"I want them to make the movie, if that's what they want to do," Kim told Piers. "It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it and another actress should play it. … Or bring in another character. It can be another character. This is what I really believe that this franchise needs another point of view and this could be it."

The erstwhile Samantha Jones was dragged back into the spotlight last week after Sarah Jessica Parker told "Extra" that the plans for "Sex and the City 3" had been scrapped.

"It's over. ... We're not doing it," she said. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

The Daily Mail then published a report placing the blame on Kim's "diva demands."

"The only reason this movie isn't being made is because of Kim Cattrall," a source told the tabloid. "Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim. … Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros. that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development. Ridiculous. Who does she think she is -- George Clooney?"

Tattled a second source, "This franchise made her and let's be frank, it's all she is really known for. Cast and crew don't just show up to make a movie, they have to rearrange their lives. People turned down other jobs, were in the process of relocating to New York but she kept stalling and was always unavailable when answers from her were needed."

Said yet another source, "The script is fantastic. The fans would've loved the movie but Warner Bros. couldn't give in to her ridiculous demands. … Kim held everyone's life up. Her behavior is beyond disappointing. We should've been shooting the movie and now everyone is wondering will this film ever get made. Everyone is very sad that the fans will now miss out on what was a wonderful story about the lives of four of their favorite women."

But an E! source called the Daily Mail report "totally untrue" and "just fiction."

Kim even took to Twitter to add her two cents: "Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016," she tweeted on Sept. 29.