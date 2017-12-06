More than three years after purchasing their $20 million mansion, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally moved in, Us Weekly is reporting.

All Access / SPW / Splash News

The couple could have actually moved into the home months ago, but they were waiting for the finishing touches to be done.

In August, a source told Us, "The home is done in terms of the renovation but it's finishing up the smaller things - they don't want to move in with any construction still happening."

The superstar couple purchased the Hidden Hills, Calif., home in 2014, but have been renovating it ever since.

Will Alexander/WENN.com

The move comes just a month after the couple sold their 10,000 square foot Bel Air mansion for $17.8 million. Kimye purchased that property in 2003 for $9 million. When the home sold in November to Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton, it became the most expensive sale in the super-exclusive Bel Air Crest community.

"I don't think the celebrity connection [influenced] the price, but I will say that it was more about Kim and Kanye, who are kind of visionaries of style, that really got the price up there," Kimye's realtor Josh Altman said of the deal. "You are talking about people that are very fashion forward, very trendy. They come up with trends, their music is ahead of the time. Everything they do is kinda forward, ahead of their time. And so really, with the first opportunity ever on the market of a collaboration of Kim and Kanye ever to be available to the public, I think that is more what it was about … The style of that house is super modern, minimalist style and I think it really reflects what Kim and Kanye are right now."