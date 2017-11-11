Kim Kardashian West made it quite clear on Friday night which team she's rooting for, by attending Katy Perry's concert at the Los Angeles Staples Center with her daughter North West, on the same day Taylor Swift's sixth studio album dropped.

The reality star and daughter hammed it up for the camera with Perry no less, the very same day Swift released her much anticipated "Reputation," where she appears to take more shots at some of her public rivals, including, Kanye, Katy, as well as Kim.

While it's no secret that Taylor's singles like "Look What You Made Me Do", are a direct response to Perry's alleged Swift bashing on hit, "Swish Swish," off her 5th studio album, "Witness," as well a litany of other nods to Swift/West disputes.

However, now, hot off the new album comes Taylor's latest jibe, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," where she seemingly references Kanye (and Kim) directly for secretly recording the pop icon during a phone conversation while discussing the incendiary lyrics of West's song "Famous."

The Swift tune boasts lyrics like, "It was so nice being friends again, there I was giving you a second chance. But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand," she sings on the track. "And therein lies the issue, friends don't try to trick you. Get you on the phone and mind-twist you and so I took an ax to a mended fence."

The feuds, mostly the Kanye one that began back in 2009, seem to only heat up rather than cool, and have been getting quite dark as of late -- the new album was, coincidence or not, released on the 10th anniversary of Kanye West's mother's death, Donda West, who passed on November 10, 2007.

While Kanye was not in attendance for obvious reasons mentioned above, Kim and North had some fun to "E.T.," a song that daddy is featured on, and posted a little video for fans to share in their mother/daughter good times!