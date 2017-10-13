Kim Kardashian West wants her husband in "top form" when their third child arrives early next year -- so she's reportedly put him on a "daddy diet."

The Sun reported that the reality TV star wants Kanye West to start monitoring his diet and hitting the gym hard.

"She needs Kanye full of energy, so Kanye's on a daddy diet that will see him work out three times a week, increasing to five times a week within six weeks," a source told The Sun. "He'll have a six pack by Christmas."

"Kim doesn't want to put extra pressure on [Kanye] but wants him to be feeling his best for the challenges of being a dad to three children," the source added.

The diet is a change for Kanye, who reportedly has a love for "comfort food" like fried chicken and macaroni and cheese. His new diet is more "paleo-inspired" to assist with his gym schedule.

Kanye, the source implied, had gained some weight recently because he's been in the studio and has been less active than normal.

Kim recently confirmed on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that she and Kanye are expecting another child.

The child is reportedly due around the end of January via a surrogate.

Kim had been vocal about wanting a third child, but she is unable to give birth again due to medical concerns. (In fact, she risks death if she tries to carry another child).

In July, Us Weekly reported that the couple's surrogate is a San Diego mom in her late 20s, who was referred by an agency. The woman has also served as a surrogate before, the mag said.

A month prior, TMZ reported that a financial deal was in place in which the surrogate would pocket $45,000 to carry the child to term. If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5,000 for each additional kid. There are also strict instructions in place for the surrogate regarding her diet, hair and her sex life. (She's even forbidden from handling kitty litter or getting in a hot tub.)