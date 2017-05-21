Kash Biermann is on the mend!

The 4-year-old son of Bravo realty star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NFL player Kroy Biermann was bit by a dog during the weekend of April 22. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair wounds to his face and eye.

Nearly one month later on May 19, Kim shared an Instagram photo that reveals Kash's injuries are healing well, though he does appear to still have some bruising and swelling near his left eye.

The snapshot was taken after the family attended a John Legend concert.

"Such a great way to end my birthday!! If you haven't seen @johnlegend in concert you are missing out! He is incredible!!" Kim wrote alongside a photo of her family members with John. "Kash is a huge John Legend fan and watching Kash watch John made me cry! So inspiring! 😍😍."

She recently told Andy Cohen that Kash is in good shape now. "He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest, we can fix," Kim said on the May 7 episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

Kim went on to lament how unfortunate the experience has been since Kash is a huge animal lover. "I could see him being a vet at some point, that's how much he loves dogs, cats," she added. She also revealed she can't really say more. "I'm not able to discuss it. I've been advised not to."

Kim previously posted an image of Kash on May 9, which showed his progress at the time. "Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!" Kim captioned the snapshot in part.

Kim first told fans about the scary dog bite incident in an April 23 Instagram post. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life," she wrote in part alongside a photo of him recovering after surgery.