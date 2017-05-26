Kim Zolciak-Biermann is forever inked.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star took to Instagram on May 25 to show off the new tattoo she got on her ribcage.

"I finally did it!!! Thank you @davecreatesart my tattoo is perfect!!," she captioned the snap showing her laying down. "All the while @brandonbond11 is working on hubby ❤❤ I wanted this for this 6 yrs!!"

Her tattoo reads, "Two hearts one love, two lives one dream."

Both tattoo artist Brandon Bond and All or Nothing Tattoo shop shared an action shot of Kim actually getting the tattoo done.

"It was a hellova 48 hrs," Brandon said. "Super nice folks though! See y'all in a couple weeks!"

Kim also documented her needling on Snapchat. "Such a fun night at All Or Nothing Tattoos in Smyrna, Georgia. Brielle got something, Kim got something, and Bloom!" she wrote.

Kim's husband, Kroy Biermann, got ink done on his bicep, but he hasn't shared an image of his new tat. Likewise, neither has her daughter Brielle Biermann or Chef Tracey Bloom, who is a defacto family member, as viewers of the reality TV show know.

It's good to see things returning to normalcy for the family. In late April, Kim and Kroy's 4-year-old son Kash was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten near his eye by a dog.

"The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," Kim wrote on Instagram on April 23, explaining that Kash had "very traumatic injuries... I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."

On May 9, she shared an image of little Kash, which showed his left eye swollen, bruised and stitched up. A small bandage could be seen near the bridge of his nose, too.

"Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye," the reality TV star wrote. "Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!"