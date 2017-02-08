She said no!

While on the Kardashian family's recent Costa Rican vacation, Scott Disick was overcome with emotion and love and actually popped the question to his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, according to a report in Us Weekly.

Kourtney, though, wasn't having it.

"Scott proposed to Kourtney," a source told Us, adding that E! cameras were rolling when it all went down. "Not with a ring. He just said, 'Let's get married.'... She told him no."

The duo has had a topsy-turvy relationship for nine years and have three kids together -- Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign 2.

"Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry," the mag's source said.

Scott has praised Kourtney over the years. In a recent trailer for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Scott says of Kourt: "I'll never be over her. She's the love of my life."

Kourtney, apparently, can't say the same.

"Kourtney is over being with him," a source tells Us.

Perhaps most interesting about the proposal rejection is that Scott had reportedly flown another girl to Costa Rica. He reportedly had her stay at the same hotel as the reality show's crew -- and attempted to hide the situation from the family.

When a crew member told Kim and Kris what was happening, they reportedly lost it on him. TMZ's sources say Kim [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner] thought Scott's move was "disruptive and disrespectful."

Shortly after the trip, Scott headed to Miami, where he was seen cozying up to two different women.

The reality TV star was first pictured kissing a woman, a model named Jessica Harris, in a hotel pool. Just a few days later, he relaxed by the pool as another model named Amber Davis. Amber was seen nuzzling into him as they laid on a hotel daybed. The next day, Scott and Amber were again spotted together on the beach, as well as in the hotel's pool, where Scott was seen drinking a beer.

Us Weekly's source said his Miami exploits are likely directed at Kourtney, "but she doesn't care. She's done with all of it."