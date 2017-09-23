Kris Jenner, The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, isn't giving out any details just yet about her 20-year old daughter Kylie's pregnancy news.

Juan Rico / Fame Flynet

"I just woke up this morning. She's not confirmed anything," Jenner told The Cut while at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday. "I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

Page Six broke the news on Friday that the reality TV star/makeup mogul is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, and their source added that Kylie "has been looking pregnant for about four months."

And according to an Us Weekly source, Kylie is "over the moon" about bringing a new member into her famous family.

"Kylie loves how close knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family," an insider told Us Weekly. "Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom."

The "Life of Kylie" star and Scott reportedly started dating back in April, after they were seen hanging out and flirting with each other at Coachella.

Getty Images

"They are spending a lot of time together. They're serious! She's really into him and has known him for a long time," another source told Us Weekly of the couple earlier this year. "Her family really likes him. Kendall has also been friends with him for years."

But, for a family that is in the headlines regularly, this is just another day at the proverbial office for this newsy bunch.

"Something happens every single day, "Jenner, 61, added to The Cut. "You never know what is going to break at any moment."