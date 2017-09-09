Kristen Bell wasn't going to let "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad's family go on Sept. 8 as deadly Hurricane Irma drew closer.

ABC via Getty Images

Gad, 36, who voiced the lovable snowman Olaf in the film, tweeted out praises to the heroic starlet for helping his family:

The actor added on Instagram: "So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you"

According to The Daily Mail, the actress was on location in Orlando shooting her latest comedy, Like Father, when she too became stranded as the deadly storm grew closer.

Bell, who played the iconic Princess Anna in "Frozen," took to her own Instagram and posted an image explaining, "Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping."

The brave star also commented on the bitter sweetness of witnessing people coming together during a tough time: "Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this."

According to weather reports, the storm is set to hit Florida's west coast by Sunday, Sept. 10 but where the storm will make landfall isn't exactly clear. It will bring winds that could reach up to 100 mph, as well as heavy flooding, and more than 5.6 million people have been told to evacuate.