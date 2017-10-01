Kylie Jenner isn't wasting any time prepping for baby.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner scion -- who's pregnant with her first child -- is already stocking up on baby gear. And -- surprise, surprise -- it's the best money can buy.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

According to TMZ, Kylie, 20 -- who's said to be expecting a girl due in February with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25 -- has already spent more than $70,000 on the swaggiest of stuff for her little one.

"Sources close to Jenner tell TMZ the mom-to-be has made online baby shopping a habit ... surfing the web for high-end designer clothing and baby accessories. We're told she's already got one huge closet filled and plenty more is on the way," TMZ wrote on Oct. 1.

She's also hit up a few actual stores near her home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

"This is gonna be the best dressed kid you've ever seen," a Kylie source told TMZ.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm their baby news, but parent Caitlyn Jenner did inadvertently confirm it via her rep.

Considering Kylie is worth an estimated $50 million already, in large part thanks to her beauty brand, which makes lip kits that consistently sell out, $70K is just a drop in the bucket.

So far, Kylie has not seemingly been spending her money on a maternity wardrobe -- at least not one she's wearing in public. The day after her pregnancy news first made headlines, Kylie stepped out in Las Vegas in an especially baggy T-shirt that hid her growing baby bump.

WENN.com

Kylie, of course, is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who's expecting: Reports confirm that big sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is about three months along with her first child with her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26.

Big sister Kim Kardashian West, 36, also just confirmed that she and husband Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child. For months, reports have indicated the baby, who is being carried by a surrogate, is due in early 2018.