La La Anthony and her husband, New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, have separated.

TMZ broke the news on April 17, saying that La La moved out of the family home last week and moved into her own place.

The split, the website said, is amicable and the couple have not spoken about divorce yet, only a separation.

La La and Carmelo married in 2010.

According to the report, the duo's relationship has been filled with peaks and valleys, but things have been very stressful for the couple over the past NBA season, where Melo's name was constantly involved in trade talks. There have been rumblings in NBA circles that Melo wants a chance to play with LeBron James in Cleveland, but there was a question as to whether La La would ever want to live in Cleveland (although she would have a friend in Khloe Kardashian, who dating Cavaliers' star Tristan Thompson.)

La La and Carmelo have a 10-year-old son, Kiyan. They were seen together at his basketball game over the weekend.

TMZ said La La and Carmelo do not want to uproot their son from school in New York. However, Carmelo may soon be reporting to work in another zip code.

New York Knicks President Phil Jackson said on April 14 that Carmelo "would be better off somewhere else." Carmelo, though, has a clause in his contract with the Knicks that he can veto any trade. But all indications are that he is ready to move on from the Knicks, too.