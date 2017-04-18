The divorce between former "Housewives" star Larsa Pippen and NBA legend Scottie Pippen is on, despite reports earlier this year speculating that they were reconciling.

Larsa and Scottie are very good terms and are determined to remain friends, according to TMZ. The duo shares four children -- Scottie Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia -- and they vowed to co-parent.

In fact, the family was pictured together last week at Universal Orlando Resort. Several media reports suggested that the family outing was an attempt to repair their marriage.

Last October, news broke that the former Chicago Bull and Kim Kardashian West's BFF had split. At the time, it didn't seem amicable.

TMZ reported that on Oct. 2, 2016, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to what Larsa described as a "heated verbal argument" with Scottie. When police arrived at the couple's home, they reportedly found the "Real Housewives of Miami" alum sitting outside in her car.

According to TMZ, Scottie told the cops that his wife could come back inside and promised that there would be no more issues -- he even offered to leave if that would make Larsa more comfortable. But ultimately, Larsa left the property to spend the night at another location, and no arrests were made.

Just two days later, police returned to the couple of nearly two decades' home. Though TMZ had fewer details about the Oct. 4 incident, they report that it was yet another domestic disturbance and that no arrests were made.

At the time, there were also rumors that Larsa's relationship with rapper Future was a cause of problems for the longtime couple, although she's always insisted that she and Future are "just friends."

Further, a source also said that Scottie had been upset with his wife's "Kardashian Instagram lifestyle," referring to Larsa's best friend.

"[Larsa is] all about clubs and rappers and DJs. He just wants out of that world," a source told The New York Post, adding that Scottie "just wants to play golf and stay low-key. He's afraid of all the gossip that comes with that Kardashian world she's in."

A close friend of Kim, Larsa has often made appearances on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She's also friends with other members of the family and has made appearances on Kardashian family spin-off shows.