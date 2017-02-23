Lauren Conrad's pregnancy is affecting the way the fashion diva wears clothes.

"I haven't zipped pants in months!," she told E! News.

The former "Hills" star spoke briefly about her pregnancy fashion sense, saying she still prefers heels to platforms and hasn't touched her jeans.

When asked if she uses the famous pregnancy trick where she loops a rubber band about her button for a stretchy waistband.

"That was like four months ago," she said, adding that she plans to ditch her bras after the baby is born because, "they won't fit!"

While she says she feels "good," the mom-to-be said she's already putting together her child's repertoire. Asked if she's gone on a shopping spree for the baby, she replied, "so much stuff. It's all clothes."

Lauren has yet to reveal whether she's having a boy or girl, but she's said she does know and she's keeping it secret for now.

L.C. announced on Instagram that she and her husband William Tell were expecting on New Year's Day.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she captioned this ultrasound pic.

In a 2015 blog post, Lauren was asked how many children she wants to have with her hubby. "Maybe two," she said. "That way we aren't outnumbered."

In the same conversation, she said she wasn't in a rush to get pregnant, but rather wanted to focus on her newlywed phase and her career.

"My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," Lauren said. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."