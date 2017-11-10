Lionel Richie knows all about his 19-year-old daughter's love life with Scott Disick thanks to social media. It's just doesn't seem like he's too thrilled.

"I am into her business, and she's trying to keep me out of her business," he told E! News at an event he attended with Sofia Richie. "The fact is, I don't know, how can you sneak when everything is on Instagram?"

He's not wrong. Sofia has posted several images to social media with her 34-year-old boyfriend over the last month. "Well, I'm not hiding anything from you," she told her dad.

Run away with it A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Things got interesting when E! asked Sofia if Lionel is supportive of her dating life.

"He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive," she said, while he dad made a hand gesture that looked like a gun pointing at his head. Sofia said, "Whatever that means."

As the two exited the interview, Sofia said to her dear old dad, "Did you have to do that?"

The fact that Lionel is hesitant shouldn't come as a surprise. In October, Us Weekly asked him about Scott and Sofia's romance and he didn't mince words.

"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," he said. "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?

Still, the father and daughter duo seemed to be having a good time on Nov. 9 at the AG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards, despite his hand gesture.

"I'm so excited," Sofia said. "The fact that I got to get dressed up and go walk a carpet with him is so exciting for me. I love to go places with him."

She's certainly been going a lot of places with Scott, too.