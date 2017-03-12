Lisa Marie Presley has been going through an extraordinarily difficult time over the last 10 months.

She's in the middle of an epic divorce and custody battle over her 8-year-old twins with fourth husband Michael Lockwood, and she's sought treatment in rehab.

But despite reports to the contrary, she has not returned to the Church of Scientology in this time of crisis, reports Page Six.

"To the best of my information, Lisa Marie Presley is not back in [the church]," well-known Scientology expert and critic Tony Ortega told the gossip column's Richard Johnson for a story published March 12. "She is going through a lot of trouble in her life right now. But she has not rejoined."

Lisa Marie, 49, left the controversial church sometime between 2012 and 2014. The lyrics on her 2012 album "Storm and Grace" were widely interpreted as a public kiss-off to the religion.

Mom Priscilla Presley, 71, had raised Lisa Marie as a Scientologist following her divorce from the late Elvis Presley after John Travolta introduced her to the religion.

Page Six reports that Lisa Marie's actress daughter Riley Keough, 27, remains a devout follower of Scientology and has been pushing to bring her trouble mother back into the fold.

On March 2, the National Enquirer and Radar Online published stories claiming that Elvis' only child returned to Scientology in the wake of her brutal divorce.

Radar noted that Lisa Marie's rep denied claims alleging that Scientology handlers have been tracking Lisa Marie's every move.

But an insider told Radar that the star turned to her old religion last year after she struggled to stay clean after -- at the urging of her estranged husband -- she enrolled in a three-month program at a Malibu, California, rehab center.

That rehab program also offered psychological and behavioral treatment -- a big no-no in Scientology, which vehemently opposes psychiatric and psychological treatment and mental health drugs.

So she went back to the faith's "Narconon International" clinic at Lake Arrowhead at the urging of her daughter and mom who'd "hit the roof," Radar reported, after they discovered she was getting psychological counseling.

"Priscilla and Riley were instrumental in talking her around and persuading her to do this," a top-level source told Radar. "As avowed Scientologists, they don't believe in psychiatric treatment, which everyone knows Michael was desperate for her to have, so the other alternatives the church has to offer were a perfect solution."

A source close to Lisa Marie further explained that Michael "didn't want to raise the kids in Scientology and [Lisa Marie] agreed. But after filing for divorce, Lisa was living with Riley and now they're back in the church."

On March 10, Scientology critic Tony -- who publishes the blog The Underground Bunker -- tweeted, "Lisa Marie Presley called one of my better sources recently and made it clear she is NOT back in Scientology. The Enquirer is full of it."

Lisa Marie's reps did not respond to Page Six's requests for comment.