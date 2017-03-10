Not all has been well for "The Hills" star Lauren Bosworth.

On March 10, the former reality TV star revealed on her blog that she been struggling with severe depression and anxiety, saying that it's been "crippling."

"2016 wasn't only just the worst year ever, it was also the year I turned 30, founded my own feminine wellness company [Love Wellness], and brought an amazing puppy home. So not all bad," Lo wrote in a post titled "The Great Depression."

"Light does find way of shining through the darkness," she continued. "And what is the darkness I'm referring to? Crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months."

The MTV fan favorite said she started feeling "off" in late 2015 and things progressively got worse.

"For the past 16 months, I have not been feeling right in the brain, in my body, just kind of ill all of the time," she said in the YouTube video attached to the blog post.

"I wouldn't wish my 2016 on my worst enemy," she added.

Lo also said that her mind raced and that she'd suffered insomnia and impulsive behavior.

"That all developed into a feeling of anxiety that lasted for almost 2 months without any relief. I mean, can you imagine having a 60 day long panic attack? I can now -- I lived it," she wrote. "On top of all of this, imagine that you have no idea why your body is turning itself inside out, your brain feels like it's on Pluto..."

After consulting with multiple doctors, she was finally told that she had "severe deficiencies of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D."

"Those vitamins affect mood and anxiety and depression," she said. "I'm a bit of a hypochondriac, but to finally get something back that showed very clearly that something was absolutely wrong inside of me was shocking."

Lo urged anyone feeling similarly to heed her advice.

"If you're feeling off and you can't figure out what it is, and you seem to be getting worse and worse no matter what you take and what you do, definitely have a full blood screening done," she said.

"Depression and anxiety can be both emotional and physical, and having lived through it, all I can say is that the struggle is worth it," she continued. "Life happens, and if it happens to you -- how will you handle it? I'm living proof that you should fight, you should explore, you should take your health into your own hands and be your own advocate, and that you CAN come out the other side with some serious scars, but feeling like a brand new human being."