There is a time and a place for a One Direction reunion, but the time isn't right now.

But, don't rule out 1D getting back together, one of its members said.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Louis Tomlinson spoke to "Today" about his solo career and his new song "Just Hold On." Of course, the inevitable reunion question came up.

"There's time for that," he told Natalie Morales and Matt Lauer. "Everyone asks this question of when the date's going to be. Nobody knows."

The boy band split in January 2016, although they'll maintained that it is just a "hiatus."

"I think we're enjoying a bit of time to ourselves, exploring our own solo things, and it's cool," Louis said of he and his 1D pals.

After the chat, Louis performed his new single with Steve Aoki. His recent performances, though, are being done with a heavy heart after his mother passed away on Dec. 7, 2016 following a battle with leukemia.

Still, he's continued performing as to not disappoint his mother, he told SiriusXM's Hits 1 recently.

"It's not something that I feel 100 percent comfortable talking too much about, but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in," he said. "But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to."

After the passing, Louis was showered with well wishes and condolences, including some from his former bandmates.

"@Louis_Tomlinson love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers. proud of your strength and know your mum is too x," Zayn Malik wrote to him.

Niall Hora said, "Very sad news . Louis I love you mate and I'm / all of us are here for you all the way . You're mum was an incredible person."

Liam Payne said, "Louis, I'm so sorry for you my brother. My heart aches for you, just know I love you the same from a million miles away as I do right next to you. I'm always here for you through everything as you have been for me."

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this incredibly sad time," he continued. "I can't begin to imagine what you are all going through. RIP Johanna, you are forever in my thoughts."