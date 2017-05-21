Are Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka back on?

The diva, 48, and the dancer, 34 -- who split in early April -- raised eyebrows when they were photographed on an intimate dinner date at Wolfgang Puck's Cut restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 19.

Mariah and Bryan sat close together on the same side of the table and at one point, reports the DailyMail.com -- which has exclusive photos of the pair's outing -- Bryan fed Mimi the desert they shared.

Before the night ended, they two even kissed, reports the website.

Earlier the same day, Mariah seemingly hinted Bryan was on her mind when she posted an old photo of them together sharing an ice cream sundae, captioning it simply "#fbf."

#fbf A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 19, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

The reunion comes nearly a month after Mariah had started spending an unusual amount of time with ex-husband Nick Cannon again, leading to speculation that they might be rekindling their romance.

In April, the exes -- whose divorce was finalized last year -- spent several nights in a row together both with and without their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah and Nick then got together to throw a sixth birthday party for their kids about a week ago. "#happybirthday to #demkids ... again ;) 😘🐻🎉," she captioned a shot of the four of them celebrating at the party.

#happybirthday to #demkids ... again ;) 😘🐻🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 13, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

After Mariah and Bryan split, sources told TMZ there were problems on both sides of the relationship, which ended at some point after they traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together in late March.

According to a report published on April 10, Bryan had serious issues with Mariah's relationship with ex Nick. Bryan also reportedly started flirting with other women in front of Mariah to get back at her for the Nick situation.

Mariah, meanwhile, was said to be frustrated with shelling out big bucks to satisfy Bryan's allegedly expensive taste in jewelry, watches and shoes.

So what's suddenly changed? The DailyMail.com reports that a source inside Mariah's camp is claiming a "disgruntled employee" was spreading lies about Bryan and that might have helped sabotage his romance with Mariah. "This person was obsessed with Mariah... they were abusing their access to her," said the source, adding that "management had to step in and fire them."

Time will tell if this is the real deal -- or not.