It's a dog-drink-dog world out there for Mariah Carey's pooches.

The singer recently spent time in Napa Valley with her kids, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as her Jack Russell terriers, Cha Cha and Jill E Beans. It seems that the dogs had as good of a vacation as the humans.

"Never one to leave her beloved pups behind, the pop sensation used ­on-demand dog-walking service Wag to pamper the pooches with long walks among the vineyards," a source told the New York Post's Page Six.

Mariah even took to Instagram to speak about her dog's lavish wine country experience.

"Cha Cha's got her own app for ordering dog walkers on demand!" she captioned a pic of herself holding her dog. "Thanks @wag for the complimentary walks for life!"

She posted another shot of the pup looking out over Napa Valley from inside a private jet (because that's how her dogs travel).

"Thank you for taking care of me yesterday....I miss you already! #mywalks," she captioned that image, speaking as if she were the dog.

Another person who took part in the wine country experience was Mariah's boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, who is back in the picture.

Mariah and Bryan dated for five months in late 2016 and and early 2017 but split in April as reports surfaced indicating that he was jealous of her relationship with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The Napa trip confirmed that the duo are definitely back on.

On May 30, the superstar shared a selfie cuddled up with her beau in Napa.

She captioned the snap, "A beautiful experience at the vineyards in Napa Valley."