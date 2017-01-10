The wage gap strikes again! In 2011 a rom-com called "No Strings Attached" came out starring both Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, but despite their co-billing, they didn't have a similar pay grade.

"Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on 'No Strings Attached,'" Natalie told Marie Claire UK. "I knew and I went along with it because there's this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood. His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more."

How did this make her feel?

"I wasn't as pissed as I should have been," she said. "I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

The gender wage gap has reared its ugly head over the past year with A-list actresses such as Jennifer Lawrence, Felicity Jones and Emma Watson expressing their displeasure.

"I want to be paid fairly for the work that I'm doing," Felicity told Glamour magazine for its January 2017 issue. "That's what every single woman around the world wants. We want to be paid on parity with a man in a similar position. And I think it's important to talk about it."

Count Natalie as someone who doesn't think it's fair when men get paid more than women for performing the same job.

"Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," she added. "In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

For her latest film, "On the Basis of Sex," Natalie portrays Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. In order to do the film the actress made one demand: a woman had to direct it.

"I don't think women and men are more or less capable [as directors], we just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities," she said. "We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem. As this story is specifically about gender discrimination, I was like, 'How dare we not hire a female.'"